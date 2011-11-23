Nov 23 When shoppers hit the stores on
Black Friday, Abercrombie & Fitch will face its biggest
test this year as the preppy clothing retailer tries to prove
the value of its cachet in teenage apparel to investors.
Abercrombie, the biggest of the teen clothing retailers by
sales, has lost about 38 percent of its value since it warned in
early November that European sales growth was slowing. Shares of
rival American Eagle Outfitters were up less than 1
percent and shares of Aeropostale Inc rose 8 percent in
the same period.
"Every investor is sitting on the edge right now ...They are
definitely going to look more carefully at (Abercrombie's)
holiday sales," said Michael Bigger, founder of trading firm
Bigger Capital.
European sales matter more to Abercrombie than to other teen
clothing retailers. It is a source of higher margins for
Abercrombie, which has made the continent the focal point of its
international expansion. Business outside the United States
accounts for about 25 percent of Abercrombie's sales.
But the retailer discounted too much in the United States
while it raised prices too high in Europe. The first action
sliced into its profit margin; the second slowed down sales.
It is also making experts rethink Abercrombie's status as
the strongest teen retailer.
"I would have said Abercrombie is the strongest were it not
for the exposure to Europe and the need to potentially lower
prices there over the next few months given shopper reactions,"
said Rahul Sharma, managing director of investment management
firm Neev Capital.
Chief Executive Mike Jeffries said the company "left dollars
on the table" as it discounted too much in the United States. He
also said he plans to raise prices, a strategy that many
analysts fear could boomerang if its peers sell right
merchandise at cheaper rates.
The owner of the Hollister and Abercrombie brands must prove
to investors that the brand is not dependent only on promotions
in its home market.
All that makes it more important for the company to do well
at home with healthy sales regardless of discounts, and with
high margins.
"If U.S. trends remain strong, it is a positive indicator in
the sense that the fashion is OK and the European issues are
more to do with aggressive pricing and the macro environment,"
Sharma said.
However, given the brands are mature in the United States,
it really takes an improvement in Europe to help the stock
price, he said.
Caris and Co analyst Dorothy Lakner is not worried. "Pricing
is a lot easier and faster to fix than product, which is not an
issue at Abercrombie," she said.
A BROKEN SECTOR
Teen clothes retailers have been struggling with rising
input costs such as cotton and freight, while having to discount
to lure shoppers who are trying to save money.
Earlier this month, Abercrombie said it expected gross
margins to stay weak during the fourth quarter, which could
imply that it can't raise prices much in the holiday season.
"The sector's broken and ...they will stay like that for a
while," former Citibank head trader Michael Bigger said. "The
values are still not so attractive... as a trader, I'm not so
interested in the sector right now."
Bigger said he would consider buying Abercrombie if the
stock starts trading below $40. It was trading at $45 on
Wednesday.
Stores like Aeropostale have announced 50 percent off
discounts, and J.C. Penney, Costco and TJX's
T.J. Maxx and Marshalls chains have purchased many teen
brands at attractive wholesale prices to pass the benefit to
shoppers, said Munir Mashooqullah, chief executive of Synergies
Worldwide, an apparel sourcing agent.
Mashooqullah expects smaller vendor and wholesaler profits
and lower retailer margins as they cut prices to keep sales and
market share high.
Specialty teen clothes retailers must fight department
chains like Macy's, discounters like Target and
even tablet makers like Apple and Amazon for
shoppers' cash.
Retailers also must deal with specific problems from pricing
to inventory to merchandise. While Abercrombie works on its
pricing, Aeropostale must deal with too much unsold merchandise.
"When you walk into their stores, they have the most
promotions, and their Christmas floorset was not up until about
a week or two after Abercrombie or American Eagle," said
Morningstar analyst Jaime Katz.
"I went down to Michigan Avenue and Eagle and Abercrombie
both had the new, full price merchandise on the floor, but
Aeropostale was still trying to wash out some of the fall
inventory before they put out fresh things out," she said.
(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; )