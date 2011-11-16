* Q3 EPS $0.57 vs est $0.71
* Q3 rev $1.08 bln vs est $1.07
* Gross margins down 360 basis points
* Shares down as much as 14 percent
(Rewrites; adds CEO, analyst quotes, updates share movement)
By Nivedita Bhattacharjee
Nov 16 Abercrombie & Fitch said it
sees margins remaining weak in the key holiday season but backed
its international expansion plans, spooking investors, who drove
the teen retailer's stock down 14 percent Wednesday.
The preppy retailer had already lost nearly a quarter of its
market value over the past two weeks, after it warned of slowing
sales in Europe.
"If a company reiterates plans from a position of
strength, such as Burberry did, it is one thing ... if
you surprise with margin falls and with falls in your flagship
stores, it is quite another," Rahul Sharma, managing director of
investment management firm Neev Capital, said.
Earlier in the week, British luxury goods group Burberry
reported strong profits and said it plans to stick to its
ambitious expansion plans.
In the current quarter, Abercrombie's margins fell 360 basis
points as fierce competition prevented it from raising prices to
offset rising cotton and freight costs.
Abercrombie, which competes in a highly promotional teen
retail space, said its average price per unit was flat ahead of
the holiday shopping season.
Abercrombie Chief Executive Mike Jefferies, however,
defended his stance on international expansion.
"If anyone is inclined to believe that a softening of our
business in Europe this quarter -- in the face of severe
macroeconomic headwinds -- is a major issue for our model, I
think they are missing the forest for the trees," Jeffries said
on a conference call with analysts.
The company said it plans to open three more of its flagship
Abercrombie & Fitch stores this year in Dusseldorf, Brussels and
Singapore on top of the two new stores already opened in Paris
and Madrid. It also expects to open 40 international mall-based
Hollister stores, of which 25 are already up.
"The international story is not dead but there is
a chink in the armor," Jefferies & Co analyst Randal Konik said.
"With the key Europe flagships comping negative in the third
quarter and slowing trends at the Hollister stores, Abercrombie
just can't escape the tough Europe macro environment facing
lower tourism and traffic levels."
PRICING POWER
During the recession Abercrombie had lost out to rivals as
it refused to cut prices to maintain brand equity, before
eventually caving in to peer pressure.
But, over the past year, clothes makers and retailers took
to increasing prices on their merchandise to battle higher costs
of raw materials and freight.
"What people are fretting about is whether this brand is
losing some of its attraction to European shoppers ...
Abercrombie is over-estimating its own pricing power -- you can
press that lever only so far," Neev's Sharma said.
While Abercrombie raised prices at its international stores,
it discounted in America, wooing young clientele ahead of the
holiday season.
"We chose to keep our average unit retails down in these
stores, which, combined with double-digit cost increases, puts
significant pressure on our gross margins," Chief Executive
Jeffries said on the call.
Abercrombie, which also runs the Hollister, Gilly Hicks and
abercrombie kids brands, earned $50.9 million, or 57 cents a
share in the quarter, while analysts on average, were expecting
profits of 71 cents a share, as per Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/.
Abercrombie shares were down more than 13 percent
at $48.30 in morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
Rivals American Eagle Outfitters and Aeropostale Inc
were up 4 percent and 3 percent, respectively.
(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by
Supriya Kurane)