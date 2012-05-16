May 16 Abercrombie & Fitch Co posted an 88 percent drop in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt in part by difficult market conditions in Europe.

For the first quarter ended April 28, the teen clothes retailer earned $3.0 million or 3 cents per share, compared with $25.1 million or 28 cents per share last year.

Sales at the company, which competes with chains such as American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Aeropostale Inc and Gap Inc, rose 10 percent to $921.2 million, but sales at stores open at least a year -- an important measure of retail growth -- were down 5 percent.