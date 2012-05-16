Indonesia April retail sales up 4.2 pct y/y, match March's pace
JAKARTA, June 9 Indonesia's retail sales in April rose 4.2 percent from a year earlier, a survey by Bank Indonesia (BI) showed on Wednesday, matching the pace of growth in Match.
May 16 Abercrombie & Fitch Co posted an 88 percent drop in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt in part by difficult market conditions in Europe.
For the first quarter ended April 28, the teen clothes retailer earned $3.0 million or 3 cents per share, compared with $25.1 million or 28 cents per share last year.
Sales at the company, which competes with chains such as American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Aeropostale Inc and Gap Inc, rose 10 percent to $921.2 million, but sales at stores open at least a year -- an important measure of retail growth -- were down 5 percent.
FRANKFURT, June 9 European broadcasters TF1 , ProSiebenSat.1 and Mediaset plan to set up a joint trading platform for digital video advertising to appeal to media agencies planning continent-wide campaigns.