Sept 2 Abercrombie & Fitch Co's board
agreed to make governance changes to resolve a lawsuit objecting
to its awarding longtime Chief Executive Officer Michael
Jeffries more than $140 million of compensation since 2007.
The negotiated settlement, which requires court approval and
includes no monetary payment to shareholders, was disclosed on
Friday, less than an hour after the underlying lawsuit was filed
in the U.S. District Court in Columbus, Ohio.
Abercrombie agreed to appoint a chief ethics and compliance
officer, tie executive pay more closely to performance, bolster
anti-corruption compliance training, and limit access to
nonpublic data to Jeffries' partner and other third parties,
among other provisions, court papers show.
The accord would bind other shareholders with similar
claims. It differs from most shareholder derivative litigation,
in that settlements often occur months or years after lawsuits
are filed. A Florida pension plan, the City of Plantation Police
Officers' Employees' Retirement System, is the plaintiff.
"Many lawyers try to shoot first and ask questions later,"
Mark Lebovitch, a partner at Bernstein, Litowitz, Berger &
Grossmann representing the plaintiff, said in an interview. "The
board deserves credit for recognizing the benefits that our
settlement proposal would create for the company."
Abercrombie directors denied wrongdoing in agreeing to
settle. A spokesman for the New Albany, Ohio-based company had
no immediate comment on Tuesday.
The changes came after Abercrombie had this year added seven
new independent directors, including four to resolve a proxy
battle with hedge fund Engaged Capital, and reduced Jeffries'
power by splitting the roles of chairman and chief executive.
Abercrombie has had 10 straight declines in quarterly
same-store sales. It said on Aug. 28 it would reduce its
logo-focused apparel business in North America to "practically
nothing" while expanding other lines.
Jeffries' pay was less than $140 million from 2008 to 2013,
according to court papers, because some awards did not vest or
were not granted.
In the court papers, Lebovitch said the plaintiff chose an
"atypical strategy" of negotiating changes quietly, rather than
risk a long court battle with Abercrombie's "famously aggressive
counsel" at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.
He also said the settlement was not collusive, and that
courts in the federal circuit that includes Columbus have
encouraged settlements in comparable cases.
"I don't see the incentive to settle as being any different
before or after a lawsuit is actually filed," said Robert
Daines, a professor at Stanford Law School and co-director of
its Rock Center for Corporate Governance.
The plaintiff's lawyers could receive up to $2.78 million in
fees and expenses if the settlement were approved.
"We think the benefits are more significant than in
virtually any derivative settlement you will find, and could
justify a much larger award," Lebovitch said.
The case is City of Plantation Police Officers' Employees'
Retirement System v. Jefferies et al, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of Ohio, No. 14-01380.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Tom
Brown)