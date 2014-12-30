Dec 30 A federal judge on Tuesday approved a
revised settlement of a lawsuit challenging former Abercrombie &
Fitch Co Chief Executive Michael Jeffries' pay, three
months after rejecting a version that appeared to offer few
benefits and release too many potential claims.
U.S. District Judge James Graham in Columbus, Ohio said the
revised terms "confer a substantial benefit" upon the apparel
retailer and its shareholders as it better aligns pay with
performance, tightens conflict of interest rules, and provides
for a new chief ethics officer. No money is changing hands.
Graham had on Sept. 26 complained that the original accord
"broadly released shareholders' claims" while offering little
benefit to the company.
But he said the revised settlement released only derivative
claims, brought on Abercrombie's behalf against officers and
directors, and not direct claims that shareholders can bring.
Graham awarded the plaintiffs' lawyers, including the firm
Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann, $1.66 million for legal
fees and expenses, below the maximum $2.78 million that was
sought. That firm was not immediately available to comment.
The settlement resolves claims that Abercrombie should not
have awarded Jeffries more than $140 million since 2007 and let
him rack up "massive" travel expenses, even as sales declined
and the New Albany, Ohio-based company's stock lagged its peers.
Abercrombie was once a dominant force in the teen apparel
sector, but in recent years struggled to keep pace with changing
tastes as cost-conscious shoppers kept a lid on spending.
Jeffries, 70, stepped down this month as chief executive, a
position he had held since February 1992. Abercrombie had in
January stripped him of his role as chairman.
The case is City of Plantation Police Officers' Employees'
Retirement System v. Jefferies et al, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of Ohio, No. 14-01380.
