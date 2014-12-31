(Corrects and edits paragraphs 1-5 to reflect that revised
settlement was endorsed by different judge than the judge who
rejected original settlement)
By Jonathan Stempel
Dec 30 A federal judge on Tuesday recommended
approval of a revised settlement of a lawsuit challenging former
Abercrombie & Fitch Co Chief Executive Michael Jeffries'
pay, three months after another judge rejected a version that
appeared to offer few benefits and release too many potential
claims.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Norah McCann King in Columbus, Ohio
said the revised terms "confer a substantial benefit" upon the
apparel retailer and its shareholders as it better aligns pay
with performance, tightens conflict of interest rules, and
provides for a new chief ethics officer. No money is changing
hands.
On Sept. 26, U.S. District Judge James Graham had rejected
the original accord, saying it "broadly released shareholders'
claims" while offering little benefit to the company.
But King said the revised settlement released only
derivative claims, brought on Abercrombie's behalf against
officers and directors, and not direct claims that shareholders
can bring.
She recommended that the plaintiffs' lawyers, including the
firm Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann, be awarded $1.66
million for legal fees and expenses, below the maximum $2.78
million that was sought. That firm was not immediately available
to comment.
The settlement resolves claims that Abercrombie should not
have awarded Jeffries more than $140 million since 2007 and let
him rack up "massive" travel expenses, even as sales declined
and the New Albany, Ohio-based company's stock lagged its peers.
Abercrombie was once a dominant force in the teen apparel
sector, but in recent years struggled to keep pace with changing
tastes as cost-conscious shoppers kept a lid on spending.
Jeffries, 70, stepped down this month as chief executive, a
position he had held since February 1992. Abercrombie had in
January stripped him of his role as chairman.
The case is City of Plantation Police Officers' Employees'
Retirement System v. Jefferies et al, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of Ohio, No. 14-01380.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Additional
reporting by Nate Raymond; Editing by Grant McCool)