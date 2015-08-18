(Corrects paragraph 8 to change spelling to "Jeffries" from "Jefferies")

Aug 18 Struggling teen apparel retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co is creating six new positions as it restructures the management of its Abercrombie brand, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The move is part of a strategy to organize executives by brand rather than product, the newspaper said. (on.wsj.com/1DZuCcr)

All except one of the new positions will be filled by recently hired outsiders and the executives will report to Abercrombie's brand president, Christos Angelides, the Journal said.

Abercrombie said it would issue a press release at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, but did not give further details.

Abercrombie tapped executives from Ralph Lauren Corp's Club Monaco chain, PVH Corp, Kohl's Corp and Carter's Inc for the new positions, WSJ said.

Abercrombie, once popular for the preppy clothing it sold under its namesake brand, has struggled to revive flagging sales with customers tiring of its logo-centric apparel.

The company, however, said in May that its business was showing signs of recovery as sales of its Hollister-branded clothes improved, suggesting that efforts to revitalize the retailer may be starting to pay off.

The retailer is still looking for a permanent replacement to fill the CEO post after Michael Jeffries stepped down in December. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi and Kirti Pandey)