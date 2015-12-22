Dec 22 Abercrombie & Fitch Co has
promoted Fran Horowitz, the president of its Hollister brand, to
the newly created role of chief merchandising officer in another
effort by the company to make its apparel more attractive to
teen shoppers.
Abercrombie also said on Tuesday that it was on track to
deliver sequential improvement in comparable sales and meet its
profit expectations for the fourth quarter.
The company's shares rose as much as 6 percent in morning
trading.
Horowitz's promotion comes four months after Abercrombie
said it had hired designers and executives from top brands such
as Ralph Lauren, Karl Lagerfeld and Tommy Hilfiger.
Horowitz, who will assume her new role immediately, took
over the Hollister brand in October 2014. Under her, the brand
returned to comparable sales growth in the third quarter this
year after more than two years of decline.
Horowitz, 51, joined Abercrombie in October 2014 from
women's clothing retailer Ann Inc, where she was the brand
president of Ann Taylor Loft.
In her new role, Horowitz will oversee all of Abercrombie's
brands and their merchandising, design, inventory management and
marketing departments. She has also been appointed president.
Abercrombie's total sales have been falling for nearly three
years as the company faces intense competition from
"fast-fashion" retailers such as H&M, Inditex's
Zara and Forever 21.
Abercrombie also said Christos Angelides, who was
Abercrombie & Fitch brand president since October 2014, had left
the company.
The company's shares were up 4 percent at $26.57 in morning
trading on Tuesday.
