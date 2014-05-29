* First-quarter sales fall 2 pct vs est of 5 pct decline
* Maintains full-year profit forecast
* Women's clothing such as dresses, outwear sold well
* Shares rise as much as 7.5 pct
(Adds analyst comments, details from conference call; updates shares)
shares)
By Maria Ajit Thomas
May 29 Teen apparel retailer Abercrombie & Fitch
Co's quarterly sales fell less than expected for the
first time in six quarters as efforts to revitalize its women's
clothing business began to pay off, sending the company's shares
up as much as 7.5 percent.
Abercrombie and its rivals Aeropostale Inc and
American Eagle Outfitters Inc have struggled to keep
teen shoppers from moving to cheaper and trendier "fast fashion"
chains such as Forever 21, Inditex's Zara and Sweden's
H&M.
After Abercrombie's logo-focused apparel fell out of
fashion, it has tried to woo back its fickle clientele by
expanding its merchandise to include larger clothing sizes for
women and items such as shoes, and by lowering prices to combat
the intense competition.
While Abercrombie's sales still fell 2 percent in the first
quarter ended May 3, that was less than the 5 percent decline
Wall Street was expecting. It was also less than the nearly 12
percent declines in the preceding two quarters - a trend Piper
Jaffray analyst Stephanie Wissink expects will continue.
Abercrombie also stuck to its full-year earnings forecast,
which Wissink said could be conservative given the lift in sales
and the fact that merchandise margins were starting to show some
points of stability.
Abercrombie's move to sell a wider variety of women's
clothing helped boost sales in categories such as dresses, denim
and outwear in the quarter. Abercrombie also said its knit top
business was improving.
"The encouraging thing about the women's top business is
that it is improving with a planned, marked decrease in logo
wear," CEO Mike Jeffries said on a post-earnings call.
Jeffries had come under fire for many quarters of declining
same-store sales at the once-edgy retailer. While comparable
store sales fell for the ninth straight quarter, the 4 percent
decline in the first quarter was lower than in any quarter last
fiscal.
Rival American Eagle Outfitters last week reported a 10
percent decline in comparable-store sales.
Abercrombie's first-quarter sales fell 2 percent to $822.4
million, beating analysts' average estimate of $798.2 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's net loss more than tripled to $23.7 million,
or 32 cents per share, due to restructuring charges. Excluding
items, Abercrombie's loss of 17 cents per share was narrower
than the 19 cents analysts were expecting.
Abercrombie's shares were up 4.4 percent at $36.66 in late
morning trading on Thursday. The stock had risen about 10
percent this year to Wednesday's close.
(Editing by Savio D'Souza)