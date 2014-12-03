Dec 3 Struggling apparel retailer Abercrombie &
Fitch Co reported a 25 percent fall in adjusted
quarterly profit due to lower mall traffic, higher discounts and
weak demand.
The company said adjusted net income fell to $30.4 million,
or 42 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Nov. 1 from
$40.5 million, or 52 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 12 percent to $911 million.
Abercrombie said it expected a mid-to-high single-digit
percentage fall in its current-quarter comparable sales.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer and Devika Krishna Kumar in
Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)