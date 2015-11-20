* Q3 same-store sales falls less than expected
* Total sales decline smallest in six quarters
* Profit doubles on fewer promotions, cost controls
* Shares jump 17 percent in early trading
By Subrat Patnaik and Yashaswini Swamynathan
Nov 20 Abercrombie & Fitch Co's
quarterly same-store sales fell less than expected and its
profit more than doubled as the teen apparel retailer boosted
gross margin by offering fewer promotions and controlling costs.
The company's shares surged 17 percent to $22.80 in early
trading on Friday.
Abercrombie, once popular for its logo-emblazoned polo
shirts, sweatpants and sweatshirts, has had a tough few years,
struggling to cope with rapidly changing consumer tastes and
stiff competition from relatively new entrants H&M and
Inditex's Zara - leaders in the fast fashion industry.
Abercrombie's sales have fallen for 11 quarters in a row,
but the decline has slowed in the past two quarters, signs that
business is improving after the company revamped merchandise,
improved customers' in-store experience and shuffled management.
The company hired top designers from brands such as Ralph
Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger, to help breathe new life into its
mainstay Abercrombie brand.
It has changed the music, lighting and how it stacks clothes
in stores and replaced its logo-centric clothes with trendier
new styles in denim and floral prints over the past few months.
The company has also reduced promotions and controlled
inventories, which helped it boost margins by 120 basis points
to 63.4 percent in the third quarter ended Oct. 31.
Abercrombie said it sold more items at full price in the
quarter.
"If you have the right product, there is a trend going on
that is allowing teen retailers to grow same-store sales,"
Nomura Equities Research analyst Simeon Siegel said.
Siegel said American Eagle Outfitters Inc and
Express Inc are also benefiting from revamped
merchandise.
Abercrombie's comparable-store sales fell 1 percent in the
quarter, less than the 2.4 percent drop analysts on average were
expecting, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.
Total revenue fell 3.6 percent, to $878.6 million, the
smallest decline in six quarters and also less than analysts
were expecting.
Net income attributable to Abercrombie more than doubled to
$41.9 million.
To be sure, the apparel industry is struggling, a trend
underscored last week by weak results from department store
operators Macy's Inc and Nordstrom Inc, both of
whom blamed weak consumer discretionary spending.
"As we look ahead in the fourth quarter, there are mixed
signals in the sector and we remain cautious," Abercrombie
Executive Chairman Arthur Martinez said.
However, the company said it still expects comparable sales
to be flat in the holiday quarter.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Yashaswini Swamynathan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)