March 2 Teen apparel retailer Abercrombie &
Fitch Co reported a surprise increase in quarterly sales
at established stores due to strong demand for its Hollister
branded clothing in the holiday shopping season.
Abercrombie said sales at stores open at least 12 months
rose 1 percent in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 30.
Analysts on average were expecting comparable sales to
decline 0.10 percent, according to research firm Consensus
Metrix.
Net income attributable to the company rose to $57.7
million, or 85 cents per share, in the quarter, from $44.4
million, or 63 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales fell to $1.11 billion from $1.12 billion.
