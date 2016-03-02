(Refiles to fix syntax in headline)
* Q4 same-store sales up 1 pct vs est of a 0.10 pct fall
* Revamped merchandise, in-store experience paying off
* Plans to continue store revamp to hurt sales
* Sees FY comp sales flat to up slightly vs est 0.8 pct gain
* Shares hit 16-month high, but pares gains on forecast
By Subrat Patnaik
March 2 Abercrombie & Fitch Co posted a
surprise rise in sales at established stores in the
holiday-shopping quarter, ending a streak of more than three
years of declines, a sign that its efforts to revive sales
growth is paying off.
The teen apparel retailer has so far focused on the
Hollister brand by stocking trendier clothes, revamping 12
stores to change music, lighting and displays, rather than the
A&F brand that was once popular for its logo-centric clothing.
Hollister's California-inspired summerwear clothing is aimed
mainly at high schoolers. A&F's chic apparel targets college
students and young adults and is more expensive.
Abercrombie's sales at stores open a year rose 1 percent in
the quarter - Hollister rose 4 percent and A&F fell 2 percent -
beating analysts' estimates of a 0.10 percent decline, according
to research firm Consensus Metrix.
"They (results) are a sign that the brand continues to make
progress in what remains a challenging market," said Neil
Saunders, chief executive of research firm Conlumino.
The strong results sent Abercrombie's shares up 7.2 percent
to a 16-month high of $31.45 in early trading. But they pared
all gains as the company's forecast showed a continued drive to
remodel stores and revamp merchandise would eat into sales.
Abercrombie said it would remodel another 60 Hollister
stores this year, but the temporary closures would hurt sales.
It forecast same-store sales to be flat to up slightly in fiscal
2016, compared with the 0.8 percent rise analysts had expected.
" ... The read after the call is that the outlook is more
in-line with current expectations and likely to stay there," ITG
Investment Research analyst Jeffrey Toohig said.
Abercrombie also faces stiff competition from H&M
and Inditex's Zara as well as online retailers such as
Amazon.com Inc. Its U.S. rivals, Aeropostale Inc
and American Eagle Outfitters Inc, have had
contrasting fortunes.
While Aeropostale is still struggling to revive sales,
American Eagle, which reports after the close on Wednesday, has
posted higher sales in the past few quarters, in part as it cut
down on discounting.
Abercrombie's sales have fallen for three years now, but the
decline has been slowing. Sales in the latest quarter fell 0.6
percent, to $1.11 billion, less than analysts had estimated.
Excluding items, Abercrombie earned $1.08 per share, beating
analysts' average estimate of 99 cents, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru;
Editing by Savio D'Souza)