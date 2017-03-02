UPDATE 1-Iranian film "A Man of Integrity" wins 'Certain Regard' competition at Cannes
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
March 2 U.S. teen apparel retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co reported a 7 percent drop in quarterly sales on Thursday - the 16th straight quarterly decline - and said a competitive retail environment drove it to promote more.
Sales at established stores fell 5 percent, compared with analysts' average expectation for a 4.9 percent drop, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.
The retailer, known for its Hollister and abercrombie kids brands, said net sales fell to $1.04 billion in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 28, from $1.11 billion, a year earlier.
Net income attributable to the company fell to $48.8 million, or 71 cents per share, from $57.7 million, or 85 cents per share. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.