Nov 18 Teen apparel retailer Abercrombie & Fitch
Co posted its 15th straight drop in quarterly sales as
fewer customers visited its stores.
Abercrombie & Fitch's shares fell 8.4 percent to $15.50 in
premarket trading on Friday.
The company, whose brands include Hollister and abercrombie
kids, said net sales fell 6.5 percent to $821.73 million in the
third quarter ended Oct. 29 from $878.57 million a year earlier.
Sales at established stores fell 6 percent, while analysts
on average had expected a 3.9 percent fall, according to
research firm Consensus Metrix.
Net income attributable to the company fell to $7.88
million, or 12 cents per share, in the quarter, from $41.89
million, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier.
