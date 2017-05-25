* Q1 same-store sales down 3 pct vs. est of 3.4 pct fall
* Q1 rev $661.1 mln vs est $651.3 mln
* Q1 adj. loss 71 cents/shr vs est 70 cents/shr
* Shares up as much as 10 pct
May 25 Abercrombie & Fitch Co, which has
put itself up for sale, posted a smaller-than-expected drop in
same-store sales, helped by strong demand for surfwear brand
Hollister.
Shares of the teen apparel retailer, for which rival
American Eagle Outfitters Inc and private equity firm
Cerberus Capital Management are reportedly planning to bid, rose
10 percent to $14.18 on Thursday.
Apparel retailers, including Abercrombie, have been hurt by
fierce competition from fast-fashion retailers such as H&M
and Inditex's Zara as well as from online
retailers such as Amazon.com Inc.
Same-store sales for the company's Hollister brand, which
has remained flat for two years, rose 3 percent in the first
quarter ended April 29, while analysts polled by research firm
Consensus Metrix had expected it to grow a mere 0.8 percent.
After struggling to turnaround sales as millennials shunned
its risqué advertising and large-logo apparel, Abercrombie, in
2014, said it would revamp Hollister as a fast-fashion brand to
compete with rivals such as H&M and Zara.
"While we anticipate the second quarter environment to
remain promotional, we expect results to improve further in the
second half of the year," Chief Executive Fran Horowitz said on
a call.
The company said its same-store sales in the current
quarter would remain challenging and gross margins would come
under pressure due to falling mall traffic and higher promotions
due to price competition.
Sales at established stores fell 3 percent in the first
quarter, but beat the 3.4 percent decline expected by analysts,
according to research firm Consensus Metrix.
The company had hired investment bank Perella Weinberg
Partners to field takeover interest from other retailers earlier
in May.
Private equity firm Cerberus Capital and American Eagle are
working on a joint bid for Abercrombie, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Wednesday.
Abercrombie's net sales fell 3.6 percent to $661.1 million.
Analysts on average had expected $651.3 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Excluding charges on taxes and asset impairment, the company
lost 71 cents per share, missing the analysts' average estimate
by a cent.
(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun
Koyyur)