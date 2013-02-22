Feb 22 Abercrombie & Fitch Co reported a
drop in fourth-quarter comparable sales on Friday as the youth
fashion retailer continued to struggle overseas and its
Hollister chain showed weakness during the holiday period.
Sales rose 10.5 percent to $1.47 billion for the 14 weeks
ended Feb. 2, led by a 34 percent rise in international sales.
But that includes an extra week compared to year earlier.
On a comparable basis, which considers sales at stores open
at least a year and online and the extra week, sales fell 1
percent. They were flat for the namesake chain and fell 2
percent at Hollister.
They were flat in the United States and down 3 percent
abroad.
Under its new way of accounting for inventory, the company
earned $157.2 million, or $1.95 per share, for the 14-week
period, compared with $45.8 million, or 52 cents per share, a
year earlier for a 13-week period.