Feb 22 Abercrombie & Fitch Co : * CEO says there was "moderated" promotional stance during holiday shopping

period and lower levels of clearance inventory * CEO says "our profitability is not where it needs to be" * CEO expects a slow Q1 * CEO says has established a cross-functional team with mandate to review ways

to simplify processes, increase efficiencies and lower expense * CFO sees Q1 net loss per share