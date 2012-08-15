* Profit 19 cents/share vs company forecast 15-18 cents

* Still sees weak sales in school, holiday seasons

* Nearly doubles share buyback authorization to 22.9 mln

* Shares up 3 percent in light premarket trading

Aug 15 Abercrombie & Fitch Co reported a quarterly profit slightly above the limp forecast it issued two weeks ago, but the teen clothing retailer again said sales would remain weak in the crucial back-to-school and holiday seasons.

Abercrombie, whose shares have lost more than half their value since October, also said on Wednesday that it was raising its share buyback authorization by 10 million shares, to 22.9 million -- just over a quarter of its outstanding shares.

The company earned $15.5 million, or 19 cents per share, in the second quarter, ended July 28, down from $32 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.

Two weeks ago, the retailer estimated it would earn 15 cents to 18 cents per share, roughly half of what Wall Street analysts were expecting at the time. It also slashed its full-year profit forecast after reporting a 10 percent slump in second-quarter same-store sales.

The drop in same-store sales included its first U.S. decline since early 2009.

Same-store sales dropped 11 percent for Abercrombie & Fitch, 10 percent for abercrombie kids, and 10 percent for Hollister, the company's largest brand by sales. Chief Executive Mike Jeffries called the figures "disappointing."

Overall sales rose 4 percent to $951.4 million.

The company said profit was hurt by higher marketing and travel costs.

For the year, Abercrombie reiterated its Aug. 1 forecast for earnings of $2.50 to $2.75 per share. It expects same-store sales to fall 10 percent in the second half.

Long the leader among teen clothing retailers, Abercrombie has contended with shoppers balking at its higher pricing, and some analysts have criticized its merchandise selection. It has lost business to rival American Eagle Outfitters Inc, which has been revamping its merchandise to keep up with fast-changing fashion trends.

Abercrombie has also been hurt by pinning much of its expansion ambitions on Europe, where shoppers have become more constrained in their spending.

On Wednesday, Abercrombie said it was not planning any major new flagship stores overseas for now, except for one already planned in Shanghai. It said business trends were worsening in Europe.

Its shares were up $1 to $33.33 in light premarket trading