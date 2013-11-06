* To gradually stop promotions
By Aditi Shrivastava
Nov 6 Struggling fashion retailer Abercrombie &
Fitch Co said it would expand its women's tops
collection, offer larger sizes and more colors, and start
selling shoes, in a bid to win back teen customers who have
turned to trendier labels.
A&F shares closed down 14 percent at $33.13 on Wednesday
after the company reported a seventh quarterly fall in
same-store sales in a row and warned of a tough holiday season.
Analysts and investors have been looking for a new strategy
from the company as its shares have now lost about 30 percent of
their value this year.
"We recognize that our businesses have been and will
continue to be disrupted by both fast fashion and pure play
e-commerce competitors," said Leslee Herro, A&F's head of
planning and allocation, at an analyst briefing on Wednesday.
She said the company will aggressively increase stocking
women's tops to compete against such rivals.
"While the company is playing good defense by cutting
expenses, this does little to revitalize what we believe is a
stale brand," Stifel Research analyst Richard Jaffe said in a
note published before the call.
Fast fashion retailers such as H&M and Forever 21, which
quickly and cheaply turn around the latest fashion trends, have
been taking market share from more traditional teen retailers
such as A&F that has stuck with more basic styles built around
their brand name.
Abercrombie has had to fall back on heavy discounting and
sacrifice margins in the holiday season as it looks to get rid
of excess inventory, company executives said at the briefing.
Rival American Eagle Outfitters, in contrast, said
late Wednesday that it ended its third-quarter with clean
inventory and estimated earnings for the period above Wall
Street forecasts, due to better-than-expected margins.
Abercrombie said it expects margins to recover next year,
when it will look to slowly come out of promotions and stock
more styles in smaller amounts rather than large amounts of
fewer lines.
A&F aims to have a wider range of clothes in place by spring
and have shoes and other accessories in place by the next
summer's "back-to-school" season.
Among the more surprising changes planned for next year is
the company's decision to offer women's clothing in larger sizes
by next spring.
Chief Executive Mike Jeffries has stirred controversy in the
past by suggesting the company's clothes were made for "cool"
and "attractive" kids and not for "fat" people.
The company does not currently offer sizes for women above
large.
Company executives also told analysts that the retailer
plans to increase average selling prices in the mid-single digit
range from 2014.
Eric Beder of Brean Capital said the company's problems
pointed to wider issues that would pressure the entire teen
sector.
Shares of Abercrombie's fellow 'A' teen retailers American
Eagle and Aeropostale Inc closed down 4 percent and 8
percent, respectively.
American Eagle shares later rose 12 percent in extended
trading, after it estimated better-than-expected results.
Aeropostale was up 3 percent in after-hours trade.
