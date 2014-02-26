Feb 26 Teen apparel retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co reported a 58 percent fall in quarterly profit as it struggles to keep up with the tastes of young shoppers.

Abercrombie's net income fell to $66.1 million, or 85 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Feb. 1 from $157.2 million, or $1.95 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding restructuring and other charges, the company earned of $1.34 per share.

Revenue fell 12 percent to $1.30 billion. (Reporting by Aditi Shrivastava; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Joyjeet Das)