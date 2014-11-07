(Adds background, analysts' comments; updates shares)
Nov 7 Abercrombie & Fitch Co estimated
quarterly profit and sales below analysts' expectations as fewer
visitors to malls hurt traffic to its stores, at a time the
company is struggling to shed its image of being a logo-centric
apparel retailer.
Shares of the company, which sells teen apparel under brands
such as Abercrombie & Fitch and Hollister, fell as much as 14.3
percent to a two-year low of $30.31.
After two-and-a-half years of falling same-store sales,
Abercrombie said in August it would shed its traditional
logo-centric apparel, which was much sought after by teens in
the past two decades.
Young shoppers now prefer trendier and cheaper clothes sold
by "fast-fashion" chains such as Forever 21, Inditex's
Zara and H&M.
"There are too many stores, too many players, aggressive new
entrants by lower priced chains and, perhaps most important, a
customer base that is not interested in logos," Wunderlich
Securities analyst Eric Beder wrote in a note on Friday.
Abercrombie is now focusing on more fashionable clothing and
is also competing on price to win back customers.
The company's new offerings for girls sport floral prints
and sequins and are available in larger sizes. Abercrombie has
also expanded its portfolio of accessories such as handbags,
clutches and jewelry.
However, "if mall traffic declines, fewer eyeballs will be
noticing the changes," Mizuho Securities USA analyst Betty Chen
told Reuters.
"The environment is very difficult for any apparel retailer,
and here you have one that is effectively trying to turn around.
We believe that is incrementally difficult," she said.
Abercrombie's global same-store sales declined 10 percent in
the third quarter ended Nov. 1, while U.S. same-store sales fell
7 percent.
"Continued weak store traffic was the primary contributor to
the weak sales trend, particularly in Europe, where the
environment there showed signs of further slowing," Chief
Executive Mike Jeffries said in a statement.
The company gets nearly two-thirds of its total revenue from
the United States and about a quarter from Europe.
Other mall-based apparel retailers such as Gap Inc
and Ann Inc also reported weaker-than-expected
comparable sales this week.
Abercrombie estimated adjusted profit of 40-42 cents per
share and revenue of $911.4 million for the third quarter.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 67 cents per
share and sales of $982.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Abercrombie is scheduled to release its results on Dec. 3.
The company's shares were down 14 percent at $30.43 in noon
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
Up to Thursday's close, the stock had fallen more than 22
percent from its year-high of $45.50 hit on Aug. 27.
