LONDON, July 3 British fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management said two of its staff were killed in a cycling accident in South West England while raising money on a charity ride.

Andrew McMenigall, a senior investment manager at Aberdeen's Edinburgh-based global equity team; and Toby Wallace, a senior relationship manager in the firm's Philadelphia office, died on Tuesday, the company said in a statement.

McMenigall, 47, and Wallace, 36, were taking part in the charity bicycle ride from Land's End to John o'Groats - the furthest possible distance in the British Isles - to raise funds for the Kirsten Scott Memorial Trust, when they were struck by a lorry.

The Trust, set up in memory of a colleague at Aberdeen who lost a battle against cancer in 2011, provides grants to people under the age of 26.

"I knew both Andrew and Toby well. They were dedicated and popular members of our senior team. The fact that they died in such tragic circumstances while trying to help others less fortunate tells you much about their selflessness and humanity," Aberdeen's Chief Executive Martin Gilbert said in the statement on Wednesday.