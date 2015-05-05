LONDON May 5 British asset manager Aberdeen Asset Management posted a 25 percent jump in first-half profits, boosted by a recent acquisition, but also saw more money leave its funds on the back of market uncertainty.

Aberdeen said underlying pretax profit during the six months to the end of March rose to 270.2 million pounds ($409 million), thanks to a 20 percent increase in revenues to 605.2 million pounds.

That helped total assets under management rise to 330.6 billion pounds from 325.4 billion in the year-earlier period.

While the firm's funds, boosted by the completion of its acquisition of SWIP from Lloyds Banking Group, chalked up a 13.5 billion pound gain from market performance, clients still pulled out cash totalling 11.3 billion pounds.

Underpinning the rush to the exits was concern around the outlook for emerging markets, as investors brace for a potential U.S. rate hike. Aberdeen said it expected uncertainty to continue in the short term.

"Headline outflows are disappointing arising from a combination of asset allocation decisions amidst continued weak investor sentiment towards emerging markets and some expected structural outflows from certain institutional clients," the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The potential for global economic and political uncertainty remains and we expect operating conditions to remain challenging in the short term," the company added.

Aberdeen said it would pay an interim dividend of 7.5 pence a share, up 11 percent, and return 100 million pounds to shareholders over the rest of the year via share buybacks. ($1 = 0.6614 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise)