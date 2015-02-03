* Funds under management falls to 323 bln pounds
* Net outflows rise to 4.8 bln pounds
* CEO Martin Gilbert says investor sentiment "fragile"
(Adds details, analyst quote, share reaction)
By Nishant Kumar
LONDON, Feb 3 Aberdeen Asset Management's
funds under management fell in the December quarter, as
accelerated net outflows outstripped gains in investment
portfolios and foreign exchange, sending its shares down on
Tuesday.
Aberdeen managed 323.3 billion pounds ($485.7 billion) at
the end of 2014, down from 324.4 billion three months earlier,
it said in a statement on Tuesday.
Net outflows from its funds increased to 4.8 billion pounds
during the quarter from 2.8 billion pounds three months earlier,
as weaker demand among investors for emerging market funds led
to outflows in December.
The result shows the challenges faced by money managers,
especially in emerging markets, as investors rejig portfolios in
anticipation of higher U.S. interest rates and trim exposure to
riskier assets bought in search of higher yields.
"Moves are not big enough to warrant material estimate
changes by the market but the volatility in flows is a salutary
reminder that the path upwards remains tricky," Jefferies
analyst Jason Streets wrote.
Streets rates the firm as a "hold".
At 0919 GMT, Aberdeen shares were down 1.6 percent,
underperforming a 1.3 percent rise in the FTSE 100.
Outflows during the quarter negated gains worth 1.3 billion
pounds from its funds' performance and 2.4 billion pounds from
foreign exchange movements.
Global emerging market funds managed by the firm suffered as
net outflows during the quarter increased four times to more
than 1 billion pounds from the previous quarter.
"October and November were encouraging, with overall flows
in line with the previous quarter and equity flows positive,"
said Aberdeen's chief executive Martin Gilbert. "However,
December was a reminder that investor sentiment remains
fragile."
Aberdeen said it was winning new business at good fee
margins, while integration of the Scottish Widows Investment
Partnership business it bought in 2013 was on track with final
cost savings likely to be ahead of its initial expectations.
($1 = 0.6656 pounds)
(Editing by Catherine Evans)