LONDON, Sept 12 British's Financial Conduct Authority has asked Aberdeen Asset Management to increase the required minimum level of capital it holds for regulatory purposes, the asset manager said on Monday.

Aberdeen's total regulatory capital requirement will rise to about 475 million pounds ($630.75 million) from 435 million pounds previously, it said in a statement.

The board has therefore decided to reduce the self-imposed headroom between the regulatory minimum and its actual capital level, previously 100 million pounds, on an ongoing basis, it added. ($1 = 0.7531 pounds) (Reporting by Maiya Keidan; editing by Simon Jessop)