BRIEF-Goldman Sachs takes share stake of 1.1 mln shares in Snap Inc
* Takes share stake of 1.1 million shares in Snap Inc - SEC filing
July 25 Aberdeen Asset Management Plc
* CEO Martin Gilbert says seeing a lot of interest in property from institutional investors.
* Says not planning to make significant additional cost cuts.
* Jeff Ubben steps down as investment head at ValueAct - FT Source text - http://on.ft.com/2qlbUJg