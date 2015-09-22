(Adds details)
LONDON, Sept 22 British-based fund firm Aberdeen
Asset Management has been granted a business licence to
operate in China, the British government said on Tuesday during
an official visit to the country aimed at fostering trade and
investment links.
The licence was issued to a newly-created Aberdeen
subsidiary and will enable it to set up an office in China under
a pilot free-trade scheme, Britain's business department said.
Aberdeen, which holds top 10 shareholding positions in
Asia-focused banks Standard Chartered and HSBC
, has warned investors that China's stock market is
prone to overheating and questioned the quality some bond
issuance.
Hugh Young, managing director of Aberdeen's Asian business,
said the firm welcomed the steady opening up of China's markets
but would proceed slowly.
"While the asset management industry there is young and the
potential huge, our vow is to avoid short-termism and focus on
quality," Young said.
Chinese shares suffered heavy losses over the summer,
prompting the authorities into a series of measures to try to
reassure investors.
Aberdeen is one of Britain's most active investors in Asia
and manages some $120 billion in Asian fixed income, equity and
property assets for a range of institutional and retail
investors.
In a separate statement, the company, led by veteran
investor Martin Gilbert, said it had long wanted to expand its
activities in China but faced hurdles of "access, control and
manpower".
The company intends to build a small team of business
development staff and analysts based at its office in Shanghai
to help foreign investors gain access to Chinese opportunities.
The office will also aim to win business from local
institutions who want to diversify their portfolios to include
overseas assets.
(Reporting by William James and Sinead Cruise; Editing by Kylie
MacLellan and David Holmes)