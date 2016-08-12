LONDON Aug 12 Aberdeen Asset Management
said on Friday it had changed the fair value adjustment on its
UK Property Fund to minus 5 percent from minus 7 percent because
market conditions continued to calm.
The fund was one of several UK-focused funds to be either
suspended or priced lower after Britain's vote to leave the
European Union in late June sparked a rush to redeem by many
retail investors.
Martin Gilbert, chief executive of Aberdeen Asset
Management, said the firm had moved to trim its fair value
adjustment - designed to make sure the price of the fund mirrors
the value of the assets - as market conditions had improved.
"There is further evidence that calm and order are being
restored to the UK commercial property market... The quality of
our holdings has allowed us to re-assess the fair value
adjustment we are applying in the light of further emerging
evidence."
Gilbert said the impact of the vote on pricing was most
keenly felt in the Central London office market, which the
fund's portfolio had little exposure to, while the retail and
logistics markets were holding up "relatively well".
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Carolyn Cohn)