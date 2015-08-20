BRIEF-Liechtensteinische Landesbank says AGM elected Georg Wohlwend as new chairman
* further increase of dividend to CHF 1.70 proposed by board of directors was approved
CAIRO Aug 20 Aberdeen Asset Management has increased its stake in Egyptian food firm Juhayna to 5.08 percent from 4.38 percent, the Britain-based fund company said in a statement to the Cairo bourse on Thursday.
Juhayna is Egypt's largest producer of dairy products and juices. Its shares dropped over 7 percent this week after the company's chairman had his assets frozen by the government due to alleged links to the Muslim Brotherhood. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Pravin Char)
SAO PAULO, May 12 Brazilian federal audit court TCU said it will investigate whether support from development bank BNDES for meatpacker JBS SA caused losses to taxpayers, according to a statement Friday.