UPDATE 3-CIBC sweetens offer for PrivateBancorp with more cash
* Shareholder vote scheduled for May 12 (Adds details on offer)
LONDON May 27 British fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy U.S. private equity and real asset-focused peer Flag Capital Management for an undisclosed amount.
Flag managed around $6.3 billion in assets across a range of small-to-mid-cap private equity, and real assets in the United States, as well as private equity in the Asia-Pacific region at end-December, Aberdeen said in a statement.
The deal will take Aberdeen's private equity unit to roughly $15 billion of assets under management and the broader alternatives platform to $21.3 billion, it added. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Carolyn Cohn)
MILAN, May 4 Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena , which is being bailed out by the government, said on Thursday its core capital had fallen to 6.5 percent at the end of the first quarter, well below a 10.75 percent minimum requirement set by the European Central Bank.