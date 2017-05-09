May 9 The combination of Standard Life Plc and Aberdeen Asset Management Plc will be called Standard Life Aberdeen plc when the two fund groups complete their merger, Standard Life said on Tuesday.

"The board will comprise the Chairman, four executive directors and eleven non-executive directors," Standard Life added in a statement.

Britain's Standard Life said in March it had reached an agreement to buy Aberdeen Asset Management in an 11 billion-pound ($14.2 billion) all-share deal. ($1 = 0.7733 pounds) (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; editing by Alexander Smith)