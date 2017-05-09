May 9 The combination of Standard Life Plc
and Aberdeen Asset Management Plc will be called
Standard Life Aberdeen plc when the two fund groups complete
their merger, Standard Life said on Tuesday.
"The board will comprise the Chairman, four executive
directors and eleven non-executive directors," Standard Life
added in a statement.
Britain's Standard Life said in March it had reached an
agreement to buy Aberdeen Asset Management in an 11
billion-pound ($14.2 billion) all-share deal.
($1 = 0.7733 pounds)
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; editing by Alexander
Smith)