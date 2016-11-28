LONDON Nov 28 Aberdeen Asset Management posted a year-on-year drop in full-year revenue and profit on Monday, hit by outflows across a range of products including its multi-asset and quantitative funds.

Revenue in the year to end-September fell 14 percent to 1 billion pounds ($1.25 billion), while underlying pretax profit fell to 352.7 million pounds from 491.6 million in the year earlier period.

Net outflows were 32.8 billion pounds, which included 8 billion pounds from its multi asset and quantitative funds, it said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8008 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)