LONDON Nov 28 Aberdeen Asset Management
posted a year-on-year drop in full-year revenue and profit on
Monday, hit by outflows across a range of products including its
multi-asset and quantitative funds.
Revenue in the year to end-September fell 14 percent to 1
billion pounds ($1.25 billion), while underlying pretax profit
fell to 352.7 million pounds from 491.6 million in the year
earlier period.
Net outflows were 32.8 billion pounds, which included 8
billion pounds from its multi asset and quantitative funds, it
said in a statement.
($1 = 0.8008 pounds)
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)