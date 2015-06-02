June 2 Aberdeen Asset Management
* CEO Martin Gilbert says bond market 'huge systemic risk'.
* Says hopes turning point in bond market will be a damp
squib but there is a "real threat".
* Says geared credit funds most at risk of flux when
interest rates rise, but an opportunity to buy.
* Says 'can easily survive' UK leaving European Union.
* Says sees asset management industry challenge from tech
disruptors due to high margins.
* Says too many funds give returns that just mimic the
index.
* Says prefers Lloyds Banking Group to RBS
in terms of investment.
* Says worried about complexity of company long-term
incentive plans.
* Says 'worried' about China market given strong recent
gains.
* Says would pick China over India on 20-year view as
corporate governance improves.
