(Corrects final paragraph to show Brexit would not help repatriation of funds)

LONDON, June 2 The chief executive of Aberdeen Asset Management, Martin Gilbert, said on Tuesday the bond market posed a systemic risk as and when interest rates rise, although he still hoped it would be a "damp squib".

The United States is expected to raise interest rates for the first time since the financial crisis at some point in the coming months, fuelling worries about the market impact if many investors look to sell fixed income holdings at the same time.

"If you don't have to sell, it's going to be OK. But if you do have to sell ... it's going to be difficult days in the market because liquidity has diminished," Gilbert told delegates at The Future of Financial Services conference in London.

"Where it worries me and I think worries regulators as well is that a lot of money has come out of bank accounts and into bond funds and the world's wealthy own no bonds, so it's really quite a significant issue where the bonds are held (by) ... the people who can least afford to lose the money."

Funds most at risk of the selloff would be the geared credit funds, Gilbert said, although any panic firesale would be a buying opportunity.

Gilbert also touched on several other leading sector topics including the potential impact on the industry should Britain vote to leave the European Union, under a so-called 'Brexit'.

Gilbert said Aberdeen, which does a lot of its business through EU member Luxembourg, could "easily survive" such a schism.

"It would certainly be inconvenient but I am not going to come out and tell the voter in the UK how to vote," Gilbert said.

"We can easily survive a British exit because we have a large operation in Luxembourg. I think what it will do is it will not help the repatriation of funds back from Luxembourg to the UK until the vote is over." (Reporting by Simon Jessop and Huw Jones; Editing by Susan Fenton)