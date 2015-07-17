July 17 Aberdeen Asset Management Plc's property division appointed Simon Moscow head of asset management for the UK and Stephen Walker deputy head.

Moscow will replace Giles Easter, who plans to pursue interests elsewhere in the industry.

Moscow will oversee the team's asset allocations for the UK property business, while Walker will support him while continuing in his role of heading the Edinburgh team.

Both Moscow and Walker have worked for Aberdeen since 2008.

Previously, Moscow was the head of retail asset management in the UK. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)