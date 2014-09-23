(Adds confirmation, comment, details)
JAKARTA, Sept 23 Aberdeen Asset Management PLC's
Asian arm has received regulatory approval to buy 80
percent of Indonesia's PT NISP Asset Management, paving the way
for the asset management firm to expand in Southeast Asia's
largest economy.
Aberdeen Asset Management Asia has obtained the go-ahead
from the Indonesian financial services authority, and the deal
is expected to be closed in November, Aberdeen said in a
statement on Tuesday. It did not disclose its offer price.
Aberdeen will acquire the 80 percent stake in NISP Asset
Management from PT NISP Sekuritas, which is controlled by
Indonesia's Surjaudaja family. The family founded Bank NISP that
is now a subsidiary of Singapore's OCBC Bank.
NISP Asset Management, which managed around 3.5 trillion
rupiah ($292.6 million) as of February, will be renamed PT
Aberdeen Asset Management after the acquisition.
"As part of the integration, we plan to add to the existing
team, move to new offices and re-brand in the coming months,"
said Sigit Wiryadi, the head of NISP Asset Management who will
continue his role.
As of June, Aberdeen managed $551.4 billion of assets
globally, out of which $109.9 billion came from Asia.
(1 US dollar = 11,960.00 rupiah)
