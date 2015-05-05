* Underlying profit up 25 pct, boosted by SWIP buy
* Total assets 330.6 bln stg; net outflows 11.3 bln stg
* Market uncertainty to last; ups dividend, plans buyback
By Simon Jessop
LONDON, May 5 Aberdeen Asset Management
was hit by heavy outflows in the first half of its financial
year as investors bailed out of emerging markets and said more
was to come, hitting its shares.
The prospect of an interest rate rise in the United States
has weighed on a number of emerging markets in recent months as
many international investors pulled money amid expectations of
increased market volatility in countries with large amounts of
dollar-denominated debt.
While British asset manager Aberdeen posted a 25 percent
rise in underlying profit to 270.2 million pounds ($409
million), largely as a result of its acquisition of SWIP from
Lloyds Banking Group last year, the market uncertainty
saw billions yanked from its funds.
Net outflows were 11.3 billion pounds against 8.8 billion
pounds a year earlier, Aberdeen said, mostly from global
emerging markets, global equities, fixed income and multi-asset
funds.
Asia-Pacfic and property flows were positive, however, and
positive market performance overall plus a four billion pound
foreigh-exchange boost helped to lift total assets by 1.6
percent to 330.6 billion pounds.
Describing the outflows as "torrid", Chief Executive Martin
Gilbert said there was still a lot of negative macroeconomic
sentiment towards emerging markets, which is likely to weigh on
performance in the short term.
Though Gilbert said he thinks a U.S. rate rise is further
away than some have suggested, he added that it would be tough
for Aberdeen "until emerging markets come back into fashion".
With the company sitting on net cash of 550 million pounds,
investors were keenly watching to see how much, if any, would be
returned to them.
In the event, the company announced a share buyback of up to
100 million pounds and said it intends to pay an interim
dividend of 7.5 pence per share, up 11 percent on a year ago.
Early share moves suggested that had not been enough to
offset the disappointing outflows. By 0843 GMT Aberdeen shares
were down 2.1 percent.
Describing the results as mixed, Shore Capital analyst Paul
McGinnis said the share buyback was a "value-neutral exercise at
the current share price" and that the outflows and weak fund
performance are "not a healthy combination".
"This is now the eighth consecutive quarter of net outflows
reported by Aberdeen and the caution expressed in the outlook
statement is not suggestive of a reversal in the near term," he
said, flagging a "hold" recommendation and 463 pence target.
($1 = 0.6614 pounds)
