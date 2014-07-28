* Assets under management dip 0.6 pct to 322.5 bln stg
* One client withdraws 4.2 bln stg from equity funds
* Market performance helps soften the blow
* Says investor sentiment has improved
* Shares biggest fallers on FTSE 100 index
By Simon Jessop and Nishant Kumar
LONDON, July 28 Emerging markets-focused fund
manager Aberdeen Asset Management said assets dipped in
the June quarter after clients withdrew 8.8 billion pounds ($14
billion), offsetting improved market performance and an uptick
in broader investor sentiment.
Aberdeen said in a third-quarter trading statement on Monday
that assets under management (AuM) fell 0.6 percent from the
previous three months to 322.5 billion pounds, hitting its
shares.
Emerging market stocks have risen strongly this
year, up around 17 percent, despite investors' fears about the
pace of economic growth in China and the prospect of tougher
sanctions against Russia over the conflict in Ukraine.
Aberdeen said about half the money pulled, 4.2 billion
pounds, was the result of one institutional client withdrawing
funds from its low-margin equity products.
The fund manger cited poor performance as the reason, RBC
Capital Markets analyst Peter Lenardos said in a note to
clients.
The company also saw 3.3 billion pounds leave funds acquired
through its purchase of SWIP, the fund arm of Lloyds Banking
Group, although much of the low-margin outflow had been
expected, Aberdeen said.
Excluding the large client withdrawal, underlying net
outflows from global emerging market equities were 200 million
pounds, boosted by net inflows of 100 million pounds into
Asia-Pacific equity funds.
FTSE FALLER
Aberdeen stock was down 3.2 percent at 0808 GMT, the biggest
faller in the blue-chip FTSE 100. Volume was
three-quarters of its 90-day daily average after an hour of
trade.
That also left the shares on course to post their biggest
daily fall in nearly five months, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Before the results, two analysts had a "strong buy"
recommendation on Aberdeen, 11 called it a "buy", four were
"hold", with just one calling it a "sell" and one a "strong
sell", Thomson Reuters data showed.
Rival fund managers Schroders and Jupiter Fund
Management, both of which report later this week but
which do not have such an emerging markets focus as Aberdeen,
were down around 0.3 percent.
Commenting on Aberdeen's single biggest outflow, JPMorgan
analyst Edward Morris said in a note to clients that while the
company had alluded to it at half-year results in May, the
withdrawal was bigger than he had expected.
However, Morris said he rated the stock "overweight" and
raised his target price to 520 pence, given the firm's improving
revenue margin and strong operating leverage. The shares
currently trade around 445 pence.
"It has excellent long-term investment track-records in a
number of important product categories," he said.
Aberdeen said the integration of SWIP was on schedule in
terms of both timing and expected cost savings and it remained
confident of boosting revenue and profit through organic growth,
citing a new business pipeline of more than 2 billion pounds.
The fund manager said the effect of the outflows on annual
net fee income would be relatively small because margins on the
lost business were low. The blended average fee rates charged by
its funds remained unchanged at around 50 basis points for
Aberdeen funds and 17 basis points for the SWIP funds, it said.
"Encouragingly, investor sentiment towards Asia and emerging
markets recovered somewhat during the quarter," Chief Executive
Martin Gilbert said in a statement.
($1 = 0.5890 British Pounds)
