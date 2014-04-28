LONDON, April 28 Investment manager Aberdeen
Asset Management said the head of the Scottish Widows
funds business it recently bought from Lloyds Banking Group
was leaving as part of the unit's absorption into its
new owner.
Aberdeen said on Monday that Dean Buckley, chief executive
of Scottish Widows Investment Partnership (SWIP), leaves along
with Lynda Shillaw, who was director of real estate, Mark
Connolly, director of Fixed Income and Will Low, who was
director of global equities.
Aberdeen struck a deal in November to buy SWIP for about 660
million pounds ($1.11 billion), creating Europe's biggest listed
standalone fund manager. In late March it received regulatory
clearance for the deal, which completed on April 1.
In the combined group, the equities, fixed-income and
property businesses will continue to be managed by Aberdeen's
Hugh Young, Brad Crombie and Pertti Vanhanen.
Aberdeen also said it was making its alternatives arm, which
manages holdings in hedge funds, private equity, infrastructure
and property, into a standalone division led by Andrew
McCaffery.
The move separates the alternatives division from Aberdeen
Solutions, which will now be run by SWIP's Archie Struthers.
Aberdeen is also creating a quantitative investments unit
led by SWIP's Sean Phayre.
($1 = 0.5948 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Chris Vellacott; Editing by Erica Billingham)