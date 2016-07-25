(Corrects to show reporting period was third quarter not
second)
LONDON, July 25 British fund manager Aberdeen
Asset Management posted a third quarter rise in assets
under management (AuM) on Monday, boosted by gains in the value
of its investments and positive currency moves after Britain's
vote to leave the European Union.
The firm said total assets under management in the three
months to end-June were 301.4 billion pounds ($395.83 billion),
up from 292.8 billion at the end of March.
While the firm had suffered net outflows of 8.9 billion
pounds during the quarter, this was more than offset by a 9
billion pound rise in the value of its assets and 8.5 billion
pounds gain from positive exchange rate movements.
"The last week of June saw considerable market volatility as
investors reacted to the result of the UK referendum on EU
membership, with initial weakness in the days after the vote
then overtaken by a strong recovery which has continued into
July," the firm said.
"The weakening of sterling against most major
currencies, aided by resilient markets and good investment
performance, has contributed to the increased value of our AuM."
($1 = 0.7614 pounds)
(Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise)