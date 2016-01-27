BRIEF-EAT Club raises $30 mln series C round
* Eat Club - raised $30 million series C round, led by strategic investor, Sodexo, participation from existing investors August Capital, Trinity Ventures Source text for Eikon:
Jan 27 Aberdeen Asset Management Plc
* Says assets under management 290.6 billion pounds in three months to end-December, against 283.7 billion at end-September.
* Says net outflows of 9.1 billion pounds against 12.7 billion in prior quarter.
* Says flows outlook remains difficult and market volatility continues.
* Says additional cost savings have been identified and will be implemented in late 2016 and 2017.
* Says market and foreign exchange movements were positive for quarter, adding 8.5 billion pounds to AuM.
* Says gross outflows of 20.0 billion pounds, down from 22.2 billion in the prior quarter, were again impacted by withdrawals by sovereign wealth funds.
* Says we expect market conditions to remain difficult and this is likely to be reflected in flows for remainder of year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA bounced back slightly on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting, after falling up to 10 percent on concerns the company's role in a corruption scandal could affect its funding prospects.