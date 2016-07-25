China's Shougang among bidders for parking space company Indigo -Les Echos
PARIS, May 15 Chinese conglomerate firm Shougang is among firms that have submitted bids for parking space operator Indigo, French daily Les Echos said on Monday.
July 25 Aberdeen Asset Management Plc
* Says assets under management £301.4 billion (31 march 2016: £292.8 billion)
* Says net outflows of £8.9 billion during quarter, offset by £17.5 billion of asset appreciation
* Says outperformance from equity capabilities year to date
* Says we experienced a large outflow from alternatives in quarter due to a change in strategy by an institutional investor
* Says there are many uncertainties out there, including shape of uk's future relationship with eu, which might undermine market confidence.
* Says weakening of sterling against most major currencies, aided by resilient markets and good investment performance, has contributed to increased value of our aum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)
PARIS, May 15 Chinese conglomerate firm Shougang is among firms that have submitted bids for parking space operator Indigo, French daily Les Echos said on Monday.
BOUAKE, Ivory Coast, May 15 Renegade soldiers in Ivory Coast on Monday rejected a proposed deal to end their mutiny over unpaid bonuses just minutes after the defence minister announced on state-owned television that an agreement had been reached.