By Simon Jessop
LONDON, May 3 British funds firm Aberdeen Asset
Management was facing the biggest one-day drop in its
share price since the height of the financial crisis on Tuesday,
after reporting a slump in first-half profits due to investors
fleeing emerging markets.
A barometer for investor sentiment towards the highly
volatile developing economies of Asia, Africa and Latin America,
the firm has seen billions of pounds pulled out of its funds
amid concerns around global growth.
While its emerging markets-focused equity funds posted net
inflows for the first time in three years in the three months to
end-March, total outflows remained stubbornly high at 16.7
billion pounds and the firm said more could follow in the coming
quarters.
That weakness was reflected in a 20 percent fall in its
first-half revenue and 40 percent fall in underlying pretax
profits to 162.9 million pounds ($239.84 million), with assets
under management dropping to 292.8 billion pounds at the end of
March from 330.6 billion a year ago.
Aberdeen's shares were down 9.7 percent at 269.6 pence by
1110 GMT, heading for their biggest one-day drop since October
2008 and making them the biggest faller in a marginally weaker
FTSE mid-cap index.
"These results reflect the challenging conditions Aberdeen
has faced during the past three years, in particular weakness in
emerging markets," Aberdeen's chief executive, Martin Gilbert,
said in a statement.
While the impact of persistent asset outflows had been
tempered by an emerging market rally in recent weeks and
currency gains, the company said it remained vulnerable to
further outflows over the next few quarters.
"It is encouraging to note that our equity portfolios have
performed strongly against their respective benchmarks during
the first four months of 2016 as investors have begun to focus
once again on companies which had previously been undervalued by
the market," said Chairman Roger Cornick.
"However, this does not mean a dramatic improvement in new
business flows is anticipated in the short term, as we recognise
that many potential investors may need more evidence that this
rotation is firmly established before investing."
In response, Shore Capital analyst Paul McGinnis advised
clients to sell out in favour of rivals Henderson or
Schroders, both of which saw assets rise in early 2016,
thanks largely to currency gains.
"We think the sharp rise in the Aberdeen share price on the
back of a recent EM rally has not only gone too far but also
risks masking the weaker fundamental issues surrounding fund
redemptions and investment performance," he wrote in a note.
Aberdeen said it would pay an unchanged interim dividend of
7.5 pence a share and Gilbert told reporters on a news
conference call that the board was committed to paying out a
progressive dividend, although it was dependent on the outlook.
In response to the still-weak environment, Aberdeen said it
planned to deliver 70 million pounds of annualised "cost
efficiencies" by 2017, but Gilbert said there was no scope to
materially increase that amount without degrading client
services.
Armed with 401.4 million pounds in cash, with headroom of
218 million above the regulatory capital it is required to hold,
Gilbert said he was open to bolt-on acquisitions, although
there was nothing in the pipeline.
