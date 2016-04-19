BRIEF-CSL Finance recommends dividend of 1 rupee/shr
* Recommended dividend of 1 rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 19 (Reuters) -
* Columbia Threadneedle Investments says Campbell Fleming, chief executive officer EMEA and global chief operating officer, has resigned from the firm.
* Joins Aberdeen Asset Management Plc as global head of distribution, Aberdeen says in a separate statement. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop and Sinead Cruise)
JAKARTA, May 23 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 14 trillion rupiah ($1.05 billion) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah. Total incoming bids were worth 43.87 trillion rupiah, higher than the 24.19 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on May 9. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 4.46 for the bonds maturing in May 2027. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in perce