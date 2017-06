SINGAPORE Jan 19 Aberdeen Asset Management has appointed Peter Elston as the head of Asia Pacific strategy and asset allocation, a newly created position.

Elston, who has been with Aberdeen for four years as an Asian investment strategist, will report to Hugh Young, head of the fund manager's Asian business and Mike Turner, head of global strategy and asset allocation, the asset manager said in a statement.

Aberdeen manages $271 billion worth of assets, of which $86 billion is handled by its Asian business.