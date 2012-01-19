* Assets under management 173.9 bln stg, up from 169.9 bln
stg at end-Sept
* Net outflows 2.8 bln stg in three months to Dec
* Net flows add arond 10 mln stg annualised fee income
By Laurence Fletcher
LONDON, Jan 19 Aberdeen Asset Management
saw client outflows accelerate at the end of last year
as investors fretted over the euro zone's deepening debt crisis,
but said its higher-margin funds were still attracting new
business.
Aberdeen said investors pulled out a net 2.8 billion pounds
($4.31 billion) of their cash in the three months to
end-December, largely from lower margin assets such as fixed
income, with the loss of one global mandate in particular
hitting flows.
In the previous quarter the firm saw a net 1.7 billion
pounds of withdrawals.
However, clients continue to buy its Asian and emerging
market debt funds, which command higher margins and the firm
said net flows added around 10 million pounds of fee income.
Despite the net outflows, Aberdeen said total assets
nevertheless edged up 2 percent over the three months to 173.9
billion pounds, helped by a combination of market gains,
performance and currency moves.
Last month the firm reported better-than-expected full-year
profit but also reported a spike in outflows.
"New business flows remain focused on our higher margin
pooled funds with outflows largely limited to lower margin
strategies," said Aberdeen Chief Executive Martin Gilbert.
"Our investment performance is robust in the face of ongoing
macroeconomic instability."