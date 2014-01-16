LONDON Jan 16 Aberdeen Asset Management
said clients withdrew a net 4.4 billion pounds ($7.19 billion)in
the last three months of 2013 as sentiment turned against
emerging market investments.
A total of 6.8 billion pounds entered its funds while 11.2
billion left, it said in a trading statement on Thursday, adding
that it expected its new business pipeline to deliver an
additional 2 billion pounds in assets in early 2014.
However, it expects to see further volatility in both
markets and investor sentiment "in the coming months", the
company said.
The company said it was making good progress towards
completing its acquisition of SWIP, the fund management arm of
Lloyds Banking Group.