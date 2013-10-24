BRIEF-National Bank of Kuwait Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 85.4 million dinars versus 78.9 million dinars year ago
LONDON Oct 24 Aberdeen Asset Management said on Thursday it is in talks to buy Scottish Widows Investment Partnership from Lloyds Banking Group.
Aberdeen said it is discussing a possible strategic partnership with Lloyds. It said the acquisition would be funded by issuing new shares in Aberdeen to Lloyds and additional deferred cash payments, conditional on the business's performance over a period of years.
* Q1 net profit 85.4 million dinars versus 78.9 million dinars year ago
* Q1 net profit 786,466 rials versus 1 million rials year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oje6g6) Further company coverage: )