LONDON, April 1 Aberdeen Asset Management
will pay Lloyds Banking Group a 39.4 million
pound ($65.7 million) "top-up" payment for the purchase of
Scottish Widows Investment Partnership (SWIP), which may lift
the UK bank's stake in Aberdeen to near 11 percent.
Aberdeen completed the 550 million pound purchase of SWIP on
Tuesday, and under the terms of the deal agreed in November it
has to pay the top-up to Lloyds to compensate for a fall in its
share price below 420 pence.
Lloyds, which is a quarter owned by the UK government, is
getting a 9.9 percent stake in Aberdeen from the deal. Aberdeen
has to pay the top-up in a year's time, and can pay in cash or
shares, which would lift Lloyds' stake to about 10.6 percent at
Aberdeen's current price of 410p.
Aberdeen may also pay Lloyds up to another 100 million
pounds in cash over the next five years, depending on how well
the Lloyds assets perform.
Aberdeen said on Tuesday it planned to cut costs after
weakness in emerging markets drove more money out of its funds
in the first two months of the year.
($1 = 0.5998 British Pounds)
